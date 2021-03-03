Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

March 1

The State Journal on allowing citizen participation in government meetings:

In one of the best known speeches in American history, at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, President Abraham Lincoln said “that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Our democracy was founded on the voices of the people. However, if you’ve watched any recent virtual meetings of local government bodies you will have noticed one thing is noticably missing — direct citizen participation.

For instance, at the Feb. 22 Frankfort City Commission meeting, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell spent almost 40 minutes reading more than 15 submitted letters into the record on the Broadway Bridge project.

We believe the city commission has good intentions, but, in our opinion, having the clerk read public comments rather than the people who penned them is ineffective. Lost in translation is seeing and hearing the passion the writer feels about the issue and, perhaps more important, the opportunity for elected leaders to ask and answer questions.

Allowing citizens to comment during public meetings, even virtual ones, is imperative — especially since technology easily permits it and numerous government entities across the country are using it.

Obviously we are living in unprecedented times and are all learning as we go. However, it has been nearly a year since in-person meetings were suspended and in that time elected leaders could have easily found a solution to the public comments problem — such as piping those who wish to speak into the meeting at a certain time or prerecording the comments ahead of time.

It’s no secret that the communicative benefits of meeting in person far outweigh those of virtual meetings. Yet, until health officials deem in-person meetings safe, our local government bodies will continue to meet virtually. And we encourage them to do so.

All we ask is that they consider allotting time for their constituents to speak their minds, as well.

Feb. 28

The Bowling Green Daily News on efforts to install a statue of Alice Dunnigan in the National Statuary Hall collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington:

We are hopeful that state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, a Republican from Lexington, is successful in her goal to ultimately install a statue of famed Russellville native Alice Dunnigan in the National Statuary Hall collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Aside from the tremendous pride that would come to southcentral Kentucky if one of our own is honored in such a prominent place, we feel that the trailblazing Dunnigan – who in the 1940s became one of the most notable African American journalists in the nation – is more than worthy to represent our state in the nation’s capital.

Kerr’s initiative has two parts: In order for a statue to be eligible for placement in the National Statuary Hall, a replica must also stand in a state’s own Capitol, Russellville attorney J. Gran Clark recently told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Therefore, the Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission must decide whether to place a Dunnigan statue in the state Capitol in Frankfort; notably, there is currently a vacant spot following the removal last year of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Meanwhile, Kerr, also originally from Logan County, is urging the Kentucky General Assembly to request that the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library, which oversees the Library of Congress and the statuary hall collection, replace one of Kentucky’s two current statues – that of Danville surgeon Ephraim McDowell. Statues of McDowell and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay have been in the national collection since 1929.

Dunnigan’s legacy is well known locally, particularly after a bronze statue of her was commissioned by the West Kentucky African American Heritage Center in Russellville.

That piece was temporarily displayed at the Newseum in Washington, at the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University, and at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Missouri before returning to Russellville in 2019 for permanent placement.

The Daily News’ Wes Swietek, who covered an event in Russellville honoring Dunnigan in 2019, summarized her rich life:

“She was the daughter of a tenant farmer and a laundress. She wrote her first newspaper article at the age of 14 – a portent of things to come. After graduating from what is now known as Kentucky State University, she began an 18-year career as a teacher in Logan and Todd counties, but the writing bug never left her.

“In 1942, Dunnigan moved to Washington to work at the U.S. Department of Labor and eventually began writing for the Associated Negro Press, becoming the first African American woman to become a member of the Congressional Press Corps. Her stories were carried by more than 100 African American newspapers across the country.

“Dunnigan had many firsts in her journalism career – in 1947 she became the first African American journalist to attend presidential press conferences. A year later, she became the first African American woman to travel with and report on a presidential tour when she went on the whistle-stop tour with Truman.

“Dunnigan reported on four presidents and has been inducted into the Kentucky halls of fame for Civil Rights, Journalism and Writers, and the Hall of Fame for the National Association of Black Journalists.”

That is, to say the least, quite the life and legacy, so we see little reason to object to Kerr’s ambition. We hope decision-makers in Frankfort and Washington not only agree, but also see fit to honor Dunnigan for what she was: a beacon of perseverance and pioneering spirit, and one of our state’s finest examples.

Feb. 26

The News-Enterprise on mental health checks during the pandemic:

An unhappy anniversary soon will pop up on our calendars as a year with COVID rolls around.

The ramifications have changed everything from our attire to our attitudes. We wear face masks, avoid public gatherings, shun casual conversation and some live with a 24/7 fear for their well-being.

It’s upset household routines by disrupting employment and education. Parents are working from home or not working at all because of economic upheaval associated with pandemic-related governmental edicts. Children are sequestered at home taking lessons online with limited peer interaction and socialization.

Is it any wonder our mental health is at risk?

In addition to efforts to safeguard America from the viral impact of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control also has addressed the mental challenges.

Learning to cope with stress in a healthy way and addressing our feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry and frustration is important. Be on the lookout for changes in appetite, desires or energy, difficulty concentrating, sleep disruptions or increased use of tobacco, alcohol, food or other substances as a coping mechanisms all are warning signs.

Don’t try to ignore these symptoms. Mental health must be safeguarded in the same way as your physical health. Professionals are available to help, if necessary.

Don’t be reluctant to admit your needs. Treat mental matters the same as you would a broken arm, severe internal pain or some other physical ailment. It should not be an embarrassment to ask an expert to help you navigate these bizarre times.

Recently, state and local agencies including Communicare received significant federal dollars to step up efforts to address mental and substance-abuse efforts associated with the pandemic.

Communicare plans to expand service locally including the establishment of a Community Behavorial Health Center.

“This will include direct services for mental health and substance abuse, along with 24-hour crisis intervention and health screening for HIV and HCV disease,” Dan Simpson, Communicare CEO, said in a recent news report announcing more than $2.85 million for the agency. “These funds will also be used to develop and maintain agreements with designated collaborating organizations, to provide psychiatric rehabilitation, primary health screening and monitoring and services to members of armed forces and veterans.”

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who helped deliver millions for Kentucky’s treatment efforts through the CARES Act, deserves to be recognized for trying to address the link between the coronavirus pandemic and an increase of substance abuse.

Take care of yourself and watch out for your family and friends. This has been a grueling time but we truly all are in it together. Draw upon that sense of unity to encourage, support and pray for each other.

We’ve lost enough people to the physical impact of the coronavirus. Let’s not add any additional tragedies.

