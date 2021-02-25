6N: France suspends training after player contracts virus

French players celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. France won the match 15-13. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP) AP

France's rugby team suspended training on Thursday after another player tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the match against Scotland in the Six Nations.

It throws into doubt again whether Sunday's match in Paris will go ahead, with 11 players having now tested positive as well as three staff members, including coach Fabien Galthie.

The French Rugby Federation said the unnamed player tested positive following another round of tests late Wednesday, prompting its medical committee to suspending training.

“The entire group is in isolation according to health protocol,” the FFR said, adding it was in “close contact with the Six Nations committee.”

The match was given the green light on Wednesday by competition organizers after there were no positive cases in the squad for two consecutive days.

Captain Charles Ollivon and star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont were among the 10 to previously test positive.

France leads the Six Nations after away wins over Italy and Ireland.