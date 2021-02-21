The Latest: Djokovic, Medvedev start Australian Open final

Slovakia's Filip Polasek, left, and Croatia's Ivan Dodig, second left, pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram, right, of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) AP

The Latest on Day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament (all times local):

7:46 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have started the Australian Open men’s final.

Rod Laver Arena is about half-full after spectators were barred entirely for five days earlier in the tournament because of a local COVID-19 lockdown. The crowd capacity has been reduced to 50% under regulations in place during the pandemic.

The temperature is in the mid-60s Fahrenheit (below 20 Celsius).

Djokovic is seeded No. 1 and bidding for a third consecutive title at Melbourne Park and ninth overall.

This is his 28th Grand Slam final. He has won 17 previously.

Medvedev is seeded No. 4 and appearing in his second major final after being the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Medvedev comes into Sunday with a 20-match winning streak.

___

6 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are getting ready to meet in the Australian Open men’s final.

They are due on court in Rod Laver Arena at about 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST) on Sunday.

Djokovic is seeded No. 1 and the two-time defending champion. He is seeking a ninth trophy at Melbourne Park and 18th Grand Slam title overall.

That would move him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev is trying to collect his first Grand Slam title.

This is his second major final. He enters Sunday on a 20-match winning streak.

The 25-year-old from Russia also has won his past 12 matches against Top 10 opponents.

___

5 p.m.

Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig have won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Ram, a 36-year-old American who spent two weeks in hard quarantine after arriving in Australia last month, was attempting a double at Melbourne Park after winning the mixed doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Polasek dedicated the victory to his newly-born baby daughter.

Ram saved a championship point while serving in the ninth game and held, but Polasek sealed the title in the next game.

Novak Djokovic is bidding for a ninth Australian Open singles title in the final later Sunday against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.