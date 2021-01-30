Health & Science

The Latest: Virus scraps No. 22 St. Louis at GW on Feb. 6

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Feb. 6 game between No. 22 St. Louis and George Washington was postponed Saturday, with the GW team still on pause because of Covid-19.

A new date for the game was not announced.

St. Louis (7-2) has been hit by a wave of postponements and has lost the only game it has played in the American Athletic Conference. George Washington (3-9) is 2-3 in the league.

  Comments  

Celebrity & National

Bayern wants midfielder Tolisso to ‘feel’ tattoo fine

January 30, 2021 1:38 PM

Health & Science

Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern

January 30, 2021 1:35 PM

Health & Science

More than 18,000 new virus cases, 332 more deaths in Texas

January 30, 2021 12:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service