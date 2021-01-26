Children’s Hospital Los Angeles receives $25M anonymous gift

Children's Hospital Los Angeles said Tuesday it has received a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor.

CEO Paul Viviano said the donation would be “transformational” for CHLA. The money will support the “cognitive, emotional and behavioral health needs” of its patients, the hospital said in a statement.

“And it comes at an especially crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic is directly affecting the mental health of nearly every child in the United States and throughout the world," said Chief Development Officer Alexandra Carter.

The hospital is seeing an increase in anxiety and depression among patients as a direct consequence of social isolation from the pandemic, loss of routine and school closures, the statement said.

The donation will help fund new hires, improved training and increased access to services.

The private hospital northwest of downtown Los Angeles was founded in 1901.