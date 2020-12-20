Houston, Hawaii to meet in New Mexico Bowl in Frisco, Texas

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

Houston (3-4, 3-3 American Athletic) vs. Hawaii (4-4 Mountain West), Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Houston: Junior quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 1,832 yards and 13 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He’s added 269 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Hawaii: Dual threat sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,947 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and run for 450 yards and seven scores.

NOTABLE

Houston: The Cougars have played only once since mid-November after games against Tulsa and SMU were canceled. They’re coming off a 30-27 loss at Memphis.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors won two of their last three, with the loss coming at home to MWC champion San Jose State.

LAST TIME

Hawaii beat Houston 54-48 in three overtimes in the 2003 Hawaii Bowl. There was a brawl at midfield after the game ended.

BOWL HISTORY

Houston: The Cougars are making their first New Mexico Bowl appearance and 28th bowl appearance overall.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are in the New Mexico Bowl for the first time. It’s their third straight postseason appearance and 14th overall.