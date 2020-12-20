Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Science

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Political Hypocrisy story

By JULIET WILLIAMS The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference in Oakland, Calif. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Newsom, has fielded weeks of questions about whether he's a credible coronavirus messenger after dining out with a group. The Democrat has called it a lapse in judgment but has ignored questions about whether Californians can still trust him. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference in Oakland, Calif. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Newsom, has fielded weeks of questions about whether he's a credible coronavirus messenger after dining out with a group. The Democrat has called it a lapse in judgment but has ignored questions about whether Californians can still trust him. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File) Noah Berger AP
SAN FRANCISCO

In a story December 19, 2020, about political hypocrisy, The Associated Press erroneously reported the university where Jeff Stone teaches. He is a professor at the University of Arizona, not at Arizona State University.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service