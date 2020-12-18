MHSAA: Football, volleyball, swimming tourneys will resume

The Michigan high school fall sports season is stretching into January, but no spectators will be allowed.

Football playoffs will resume Jan. 2. The eight-player championship games will be played Jan. 9, followed by the 11-player finals on Jan. 15-16, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said Friday.

The announcement came after the state health director said football and volleyball players and swimmers will participate in a coronavirus antigen-testing program.

“If individual students or teams refuse to be a part of this rapid testing requirement, they would not be able to participate in our tournament event,” said Mark Uyl, MHSAA director.

Volleyball quarterfinals will be held on Jan. 5, with semifinals and finals on Jan. 7-9. Girls swimming and diving finals are scheduled for Jan. 15-16.

All indoor winter sports remain suspended until Jan. 16. Skiing can resume Monday.

Uyl said the MHSAA is talking to Ford Field about hosting the 11-player football finals.