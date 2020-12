VIRUS TODAY: Vaccine gains momentum, NFL season in chaos

FILE - In this Monday, May 18, 2020, file photo, a sign marks an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. AP

Here's what's happening Monday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— The rush to develop a vaccine gained steam with the news from Moderna Inc. that it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its vaccine. Early results show the vaccine is more than 94 percent effective.

— The virus has thrown the NFL season into chaos yet again. The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers contest was moved from Thanksgiving to Wednesday with more than 20 Ravens on the COVID-19 list, and the game is still in jeopardy of not being played as scheduled. The Denver Broncos started an undrafted rookie wide receiver at quarterback because of COVID-19 protocol violations.

— Tough new restrictions are taking effect across California as the state hit a new record with 7,400 coronavirus hospitalizations. Los Angeles County, home to 10 million people — imposed new rules calling for residents to stay home as much as possible.

THE NUMBERS: The long Thanksgiving weekend will create volatility in the major virus metrics early this week. The U.S. is averaging 162,000 new cases a day over the past week, and a record 93,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.

QUOTABLE: “I allowed myself to cry for the first time.” — Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer for Moderna after learning about the positive results from its vaccine study.

ICYMI: Law enforcement authorities around the country are on high alert for potential scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine. They are worried about criminal organizations exploiting Americans with things like fake vaccines.

ON THE HORIZON: With the advances in vaccine development, the ball will soon be in the court of the Food and Drug Administration. Its Dec. 10 meeting could pave the way for the immediate distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.