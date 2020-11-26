Asia Today: South Korea cases stay above 500 for 2nd day

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, sits on a bench while maintaining social distancing at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. AP

South Korea’s daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country’s prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday it’s found 569 new cases over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 32,887 with 516 deaths.

South Korea on Thursday registered 583 new cases, the first time its daily tally had exceeded 500 since March. Officials say the latest outbreak is worrisome because it’s tied to a variety of sources such as schools, offices, hospitals, an army boot camp, a public sauna and family gatherings.

South Korea has seen a spike in fresh infections since it eased tough social distancing rules last month. Authorities subsequently restored distancing guidelines in Seoul and other areas earlier this week. But they say South Korea is expected to report 400-600 new cases every day until early December before the distancing restrictions could show effects.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday urged the public to avoid social gatherings and stay home as much as possible this weekend. He says the number of virus cases in South Korea has increased after weekends over the past two weeks.

In other developments in Asia and the Pacific:

— From nearly 8,000 actives cases in August and more than 800 deaths in the Australian state of Victoria to the elimination of the coronavirus: It’s an achievement that one Melbourne doctor says he thought was unthinkable only three months ago. Friday marked four weeks without a new case of COVID-19 and 9,828 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours. Health authorities say 28 days with no new cases means the virus has been eliminated from the community, given that the time represents two 14-day incubation periods. Victoria reached 7,880 active cases on Aug. 11. The last COVID-19 patient in a Victorian hospital was discharged on Monday, leaving the state without an active case. The resurgence had forced a lockdown in Melbourne, an overnight curfew and travel and family gathering restrictions. Premier Daniel Andrews was criticized repeatedly over several months for his strict guidelines. "It is an emotional thing. My training makes me wary about ever saying we’ve reached the finish line here,” Melbourne doctor Stephen Parnis told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio. “But the fact that in about three months we’ve gotten to this point, no one would have been able to suggest that would even come close to this.” Australia’s death toll from the virus is 907 and 819 of them are from Victoria.