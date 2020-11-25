Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Science

Consumer spending up a slight 0.5% as virus maintains grip

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON

U.S. consumers increased their spending by a sluggish 0.5% last month, the weakest rise since April, when the pandemic first erupted, and a sign that Americans remain wary with the virus resurging across the country and threatening the economy.

The October gain reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 1.2% increase in September. It suggested that consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, is being restrained by a weakened economy and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.

The government's report also showed that income, which provides the fuel for spending, fell 0.7% in October.

With new viral cases accelerating across the country, many states are adopting or considering new restrictions on businesses. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. Restaurant traffic declined further in November, according to the reservations provider OpenTable. Hotel occupancy is down from a month ago. Consumer spending on credit cards dropped in the first week of November from a month earlier, according to data compiled by Opportunity Insights.

Economists warn that consumer spending could falter further in the current October-December quarter given that many of the big government support programs have expired and Congress has yet to renew the assistance.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Science

Money promised to combat US overdose crisis sits unused

November 25, 2020 7:57 AM

Health & Science

27 veterans die in COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois VA home

November 25, 2020 7:55 AM

Health & Science

The Latest: Browns have another positive COVID-19 test

November 25, 2020 7:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service