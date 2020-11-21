Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Lazio's Ciro Immobile goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Lazio at the Ezio Scida Stadium in Crotone, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2020. AP

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday.

Joaquín Correa scored the second for sixth-place Lazio. The capital club is three points below league leader AC Milan, which visits Napoli on Sunday.

Atalanta was level on points with Lazio after being held 0-0 at Spezia. Juventus can move to within one point of Milan if it wins at home to Cagliari.

Crotone remained bottom with just two points from its opening eight matches.

Lazio's match was at risk of being postponed after torrential downpours and flash flooding in the area. But it went ahead despite the ball barely rolling and water splashing up from the waterlogged pitch as the players ran.

It was Immobile’s first match in nearly three weeks after being ruled out with COVID-19, which also kept him out of Italy’s three matches.

Immobile had scored in his previous three matches before his layoff and he opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a diving header into the bottom left corner following a superb cross from Marco Parolo.

Correa doubled Lazio’s lead in the 58th with a shot from a tight angle after dribbling past Crotone defender Pedro Pereira and going almost to the byline.

RATTLED

Atalanta and Spezia both struggled in a match of few chances.

Spezia had won only one of its last five matches but almost took a surprise lead within the first two minutes when Diego Farias' curled effort smacked off the far post.

Atalanta also hit the woodwork at the end of the first half through Duvan Zapata.

The visitors almost won the match late on but Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel pulled off a stunning double save to deny first Mario Pašalić and then Robin Gosens.