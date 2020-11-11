Stroman accepts Mets’ $18.9 million qualifying offer

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Stroman and San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman accepted qualifying offers Wednesday, Nov. 11, receiving one-year deals to stay with their teams rather than test what they could get in free agency. AP

Pitcher Marcus Stroman accepted the New York Mets' $18.9 million qualifying offer on Wednesday to stay with the team for 2021.

The 29-year-old right-hander did not play this year, missing the start of the shortened season in late July due to a torn left calf muscle, then announcing Aug. 10 he had opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A native of Medford on Long Island, Stroman announced his decision the day after new Mets owner Steven Cohen held an introductory news conference, Cohen bought the team last week from the Wilpon and Katz families for a baseball record $2.42 billion.

“After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to play for you sir,” Stroman posted on Twitter. “I could feel the excitement and passion you’re going to bring daily. Let’s go be great!”

“Marcus, That is great news,” Cohen replied on Twitter. “Looking forward to meeting you soon. I will call you over the next few days to thank you.”

Stroman projects to be part of a rotation that includes two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo and David Peterson. Noah Syndergaard will miss the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Stroman was acquired by the Mets from Toronto on July 28, 2019, for left-hander Anthony Kay and minor league right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson. He went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts for the Mets, leaving his career record at 51-47 with 3.76 ERA.

By opting out, he gave up a little more than $3,250,414 of $4,444,444 in prorated pay from his $12 million salary.