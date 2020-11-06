Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Science

COVID-19 vaccine trials to be run at University of Kentucky

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The University of Kentucky along with two Kentucky hospitals will conduct a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

UK will partner with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s phase three clinical study. The study will evaluate Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

A university press release says the clinical trial for the potential vaccine will require about 60,000 people, including “significant representation” from people 60 and older.

The Kentucky research teams plan to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers for the trial.

To learn more about the trial and participation, go to StopCOVIDKy.com.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service