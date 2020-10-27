Tri-City Herald Logo
FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

ZURICH

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governing body of world soccer said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and "has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps,” FIFA said.

Infantino has traveled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalized relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.

