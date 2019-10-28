2 measles cases from exposure at Portland, Oregon airport

Two people have been diagnosed with measles after coming into contact with a passenger on an international flight at Portland International Airport who was contagious with the viral illness.

The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that one resident of Lane County and one visitor to Washington County were on the same flight on Oct. 12.

Neither person had been fully vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.

Health authorities in April declared a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest finished after there had not been any new cases in six weeks.

That outbreak sickened more than 70 people in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Since then, there have been scattered cases in both states and in the Idaho Panhandle.

Routine childhood immunizations include a series of two shots to provide measles immunity.