Police say a man has been fatally stabbed at a north Phoenix park and it's being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to Deer Valley Park about 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with a stab wound.

He later died from his injuries.

The name and age of the victim haven't been released yet.

Police say they don't have a suspect yet in the homicide case and it's unclear what triggered the incident.