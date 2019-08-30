Health & Science
Police find missing 4-year-old suburban Kansas City boy
Authorities have found a 4-year-old boy with Autism who was reported missing from his suburban Kansas City home.
The Raytown Police Department said in a Facebook post that he is safe. Police say he was reported missing just before 3 a.m. Friday after a family member discovered he was gone. Police initially said it appeared that he had walked out of the house wearing nothing but a diaper.
Police provided no details on where he was found.
Comments