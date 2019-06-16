Corrected map error from 1897 creates modern headaches

A mapping error from 1897 is causing 21st century headaches for people living near Charleston.

Surveyors 122 years ago messed up drawing the county line between Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the mistake was officially corrected last year, leaving an apartment complex and a senior living home split between the two counties.

State officials have been working for a decade to precisely map county boundaries.

Tenants at the Farmington Village Apartments are told that the unit they select will decide whether their children go to schools in Berkeley County or Dorchester County.

The Village at Summerville senior living complex is split too, but has arranged to have Dorchester County Emergency Medical Service answer all of its calls.

The redrawn boundary has changed tax bills too.