Newer heart valves may let more people avoid surgery

This combination of images provided by Edwards Lifesciences in March 2019 shows the Sapien 3 heart valve expanded, left, and crimped for insertion. Surgery for certain bad heart valves may soon become a thing of the past. New studies published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, March 16, 2019, suggest it's OK and often better to have a new valve placed through a tube into an artery instead. (Edwards Lifesciences via AP)