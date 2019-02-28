Don’t expect to puff away at next year’s Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, people gather at a smoking area in Tokyo. Tokyo is a smokers’ heaven. Despite tougher laws enacted last year, smokers can still light up in small restaurants and bars. Tobacco advertising is allowed on television, cigarette packages don’t contain graphic health warnings, and tobacco is cheap compared to prices in other world cities. Tokyo organizers on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, announced a stringent ban on all tobacco products and vaping devices. Smoking will be banned at any indoor or outdoor Olympic or Paralympic venue _ including perimeter areas being run Tokyo 2020. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo