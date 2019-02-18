Iron Horse yields gold: Gehrig cap could sell for $200,000

FILE- In this March 22, 1937, file photo Lou Gehrig bats the ball for the New York Yankees in his first exhibition game of the season against the Boston Bees in St. Petersburg, Fla. Al Lopez is the Bees' catcher and Tiny Parker is the home plate umpire. A collection of Gehrig memorabilia, which includes various photographs, letters and signed documents, and baseballs, is now available as part of Heritage Auctions' latest offering. (AP Photo, File) AP