2 Oahu men contract rare, potentially lethal infection

A doctor says two people who were diagnosed with a rare and potentially lethal bacterial infection on Oahu were hospitalized after their organs began shutting down.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that Dr. Scott Miscovich, a family medicine physician in Kaneohe, was alarmed after treating both men for Weil's disease, a severe type of leptospirosis that can cause organ failure and death.
Both men had small cuts on their feet and walked through muddy waters before getting flu-like symptoms about a week later.
Miscovich alerted the state Health Department after laboratory tests came back positive for Weil's disease. State health officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Miscovich says people should be aware that the symptoms can act like the flu, but early treatment is important.
Comments