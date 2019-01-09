Routine food inspections halted by US government shutdown

This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. The U.S. government isn’t doing routine food inspections because of the partial federal shutdown, but checks of the riskiest foods are expected to resume next week. The FDA said Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that it's working to bring back about 150 employees to inspect riskier foods such as cheese, infant formula and produce. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo