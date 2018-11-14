Dozens plead with Trump administration to keep air rules

FILE - In this March 25, 2014 file photo, a worker adjusts hoses during a hydraulic fracturing operation at a gas well, near Mead, Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding its only public hearing on the Trump administration’s plans to roll back Obama-era rules for methane pollution from the oil and gas industry. Nearly 125 people have asked to speak at the daylong session in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo