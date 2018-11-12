Tentative settlement reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a news conference in New York. The NHL and lawyers for retired players say a tentative settlement has been reached in a concussion lawsuit brought against the league. The league and players’ lawyers on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, announced a tentative non-class settlement had been reached in the consolidated case after months of court-ordered mediation. The lawsuit involved more than1 00 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo