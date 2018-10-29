Amid high hopes, reality looms for female governors who win

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, Rhode Island gubernatorial candidates, former state Rep. Joseph Trillo, who is running as an independent, left, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, center, and Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, right, participate in a debate in Bristol, R.I. Inspired by how the GI Bill helped her father become the first in his family to go to college, Raimondo unveiled a plan in 2017 to offer free tuition at the state’s three public colleges. The Legislature, despite being dominated by Raimondo’s fellow Democrats, was reluctant to support it, citing the cost. The governor ended up with a pilot program at just one of the colleges. Steven Senne AP Photo