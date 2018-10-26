Employees guard the door of the Katuba Reference Hospital in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. An Associated Press investigation focused in Congo’s second city, the copper-mining metropolis of Lubumbashi, discovered that of more than 20 hospitals and clinics visited, including this one, all but one detain patients unable to pay their bills.
AP Investigation: Congo hospitals openly jail poor patients

By MARIA CHENG AP Medical Writer

October 26, 2018 01:03 AM

LUBUMBASHI, Congo

An Associated Press investigation has found that of more than 20 hospitals visited in Congo's second city of Lubumbashi, only one did not routinely imprison patients for failing to pay their medical bills.

None of the hospitals made any attempt to hide the illegal practice: doctors and nurses openly discussed it and the patients were detained in plain sight. Yet numerous international donors and agencies who have major operations in Congo — including UNICEF, Red Cross and USAID — all told the AP they had no knowledge of patient detentions or insufficient information to act.

Congo's Ministry of Health condemned the detentions and said it frees patients when made aware of the practice.

The AP found evidence of hospital detentions in more than 30 countries, from Bolivia to the Philippines.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ Second of two parts on hospital detentions.

