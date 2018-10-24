What a break! Jersey man’s fall leads to lottery pool win

A New Jersey man was walking to buy a lottery ticket when he fell and broke his hip.
WCAU-TV reports the fall was 87-year-old Earl Livingston's lucky break because he was then invited to join the hospital staff's lottery pool, which included a winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket. Livingston's niece, Bobbie Mickle, says Livingston told staff he was disappointed about not getting a ticket so they invited him to join the pool with 141 other people.
Livingston will need a hip replacement, but he says he's thankful. Mickle says she first thought her uncle was confused when he said he won, but staff later confirmed his story.
