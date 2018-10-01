How NASA is studying the Halloween asteroid using radar
JPL scientist Marina Brozovic explains how radar will be used to study asteroid 2015 TB145 when it safely passed Earth on Oct. 31, 2015. The asteroids orbit causes it to pass earth every year in the fall.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
Health officials recommend adults 50 and older get a new, more effective vaccine for shingles called Shingrix. But it's been in such high demand nationwide that it's caused a shortage for many pharmacies.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Smoke and haze obscure the Tri-Cities and the Columbia River. The National Weather Service warns that highs are expected to top out at 109 degrees Thursday and a poor air quality warning was issued. This video outlines how to enjoy the heat safely.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Springtime brings sunshine and warm breezes – but also misery for millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. Lily Pien, M.D., explains how being prepared can put you on the road to relief.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akro
Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures, and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
