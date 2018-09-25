Contaminated floodwater swirls with risk for serious infection

Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death.
How to stay safe in really hot weather

How to stay safe in really hot weather

Smoke and haze obscure the Tri-Cities and the Columbia River. The National Weather Service warns that highs are expected to top out at 109 degrees Thursday and a poor air quality warning was issued. This video outlines how to enjoy the heat safely.

What is sexual violence?

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h

What is mumps and how does it spread?

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akro

Staying safe in hot temperatures

Staying safe in hot temperatures

Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures, and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

