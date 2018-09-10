Parents, Frat leaders launch national anti-hazing effort

FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces findings in an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. A group of parents, including Jim Piazza, whose children were killed during fraternity hazing incidents are joining forces with national fraternity leaders themselves in an effort to band the generations-old initiations involving binge drinking and beatings that sometimes turn deadly. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey