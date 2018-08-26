Everton’s Michael Keane leaves the pitch on a stretcher after a clash of heads with his teammate, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Everton, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Health & Science

Everton defender Keane has hairline fracture of skull

The Associated Press

August 26, 2018 04:51 AM

LIVERPOOL, England

Everton defender Michael Keane has a hairline fracture of the skull and will be unable to touch a ball with his head for up to four weeks.

Keane spent the night in the hospital after leaving the field because of a clash of heads in Everton's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. Keane had scored Everton's second goal to put the team 2-0 ahead.

Everton says Keane "sustained a small hairline fracture of the skull but suffered no other complications."

Keane said Sunday "I won't be able to have any head contact for three to four weeks. I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that."

