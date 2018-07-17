Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant. Environmentalists and community activists are trying to stop the refuge from opening to the public this summer, claiming the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not adequately study the safety of the site. (AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File) Dan Elliott AP