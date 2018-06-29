Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire

In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a female bear cub lies on a table with bandages on her burned paws in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2018, from a wildfire north of Durango, Colo., is being treated at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife facility in Del Norte, is expected to recover and to be returned to the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP Joe Lewandowski