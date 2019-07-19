Havana Cafe having benefit to raise money to help recover from recent vandalism

Look for a little bit Havana in downtown Pasco Havana Cafe, a Cuban food restaurant, is set to open in downtown Pasco April 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Havana Cafe, a Cuban food restaurant, is set to open in downtown Pasco April 1.

Havana Cafe, the victim of a recent vandalism, is throwing a benefit party Saturday at the Pasco Farmers Market to help pay some of the costs to repair the business.

“Sundown in Tri-Town” will have live music, a beer garden and food provided by Havana Cafe and other vendors. All proceeds will go directly to repairing the damages.

The benefit will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Leo Morales, the owner, was originally hoping to be able to reopen on Saturday. Working with the police and insurance companies has taken longer than he expected, so he does not have an estimated opening date.

But he said he wants the Cuban restaurant to look better than it was before.

Morales also said he has not heard any updates on the case from the police.