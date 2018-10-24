Ever wonder how jets get painted? Air Canada shows how it’s done.

Air Canada, which will begin flying daily nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Montreal next June and will add larger planes on its existing flights to Toronto, shows how their planes get painted.
Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill construction site

Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.

