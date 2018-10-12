How to see if your car is under recall

Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
By
Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill construction site

Homepage

Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill construction site

Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service