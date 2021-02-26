Iceberg the size of Los Angeles breaks off from Antarctica

A huge iceberg about the size of Los Angeles or the Greater London area has broken away from Antarctica, near a base used by British researchers.

Scientists had been expecting the iceberg, which is about 490 square miles, or 1,270 square kilometres, to break away from the ice shelf for many years, the British Antarctic Survey said Friday.

The chunk of ice came off the Brunt Ice Shelf, about 12 miles from Britain's Halley research station. No one is currently living at the station, which was closed for the Antarctic winter.

"Vast cracks" in the ice were spotted almost a decade ago, BAS said in a statement, adding that events leading up the major split began to accelerate late last year.

The crack finally widened to such an extent that it broke away from the ice shelf on Friday.

"Over coming weeks or months, the iceberg may move away; or it could run aground and remain close to Brunt Ice Shelf. Halley Station is located inland of all the active chasms, on the part of the ice shelf that remains connected to the continent," Professor Dame Jane Francis, director of British Antarctic Survey, said.

"Our network of GPS instruments will give us early warning if the calving of this iceberg causes changes in the ice around our station."

