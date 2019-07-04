3 people hurt in Highway 395 crash near Pasco. Toddlers escape injury

Courtesy Franklin Fire District 3

Three adults were injured in a crash about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 395 at Sagemoor Road just north of Pasco, according to the Washington State Patrol.

But two toddlers riding in one of the cars were not harmed.

Pamela Bailey, 64, of Pasco, was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee on Sagemoor Road and turned north onto Highway 395, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 2013 Buick LaCrosse driven by Lindsey Penwell, 39, of Pasco was heading south on Highway 395 when the Jeep Cherokee crossed the southbound lanes.

Penwell’s Buick hit the driver’s side of Bailey’s vehicle.

The state patrol said Bailey caused the crash by failing to yield the right of way.

Bailey and her passenger, Ivon Bailey, 65, of Pasco, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Penwell was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

Two boys — ages 1 and 2 — riding in her car were not injured. according to the state patrol.

Franklin County Fire District 3 was also at the scene and reported that three other vehicles also were involved.