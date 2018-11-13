Scammers are back in the Tri-Cities, and they found a new target

Scam artists have found a new target — well-meaning employees.
Along with an increasing number of phony claims about arrest warrants, IRS late notices and stuck relatives, Kennewick police are seeing more callers claiming to be corporate officers trying scam businesses.
In one case Friday, a crook lied about being “the financial chief” of a company to an employee, according to Kennewick police. He warned the store manager was facing arrest and the store would be closed because of mistakes in several deposits.
The only way to escape “financial ruin” was a $3,500 in prepaid credit cards.
The employee believed the caller, and loaded up the cards, and turned over the numbers to the caller.
Businesses are susceptible to several scams an average person isn’t, and this is a change for the scam artists to adapt the traditional scare tactics to a new audience, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The callers tend to strike in the evening, when managers have gone home for the day. They use a variety of tactics, including saying they’re doing a security audit or needing to buy gift cards for a special event.
The one thing they have in common is the caller wants to the clerk to buy gift cards, prepaid credit cards or send money, and then provide them with the number.
Government agencies and corporate offices aren’t going to demand payment by gift card over the phone, Kennewick police said.
“Please share this information with your family members and co-workers,” police said. “If you receive one tof these calls please do not provide them with any personal information and do not provide any payment.”
