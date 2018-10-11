What do you do when the traffic lights go out? Don’t speed through them, officer warns

President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in again, for the cameras, this time - Monday night at a White House ceremony. President Donald Trump in remarks at the ceremony said Kavanaugh had been found "innocent" in the process.
Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.
On Sept. 11 Tremont “Mack” Blakemore, 39, was arrested at a Fort Worth house in connection to a sex-trafficking ring police say he operated.At least 15 woman were found, but police believe Blakemore controlled upward of 100 women.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep was rescued by wildlife personnel in Maharashtra, India. This video, which Animal rescue organization Wildlife SOS shared on October 6, shows how rescuers lowered a ladder to help the female leopard out.
Kennewick Police detectives named Devan Thompson, 31, of Everett as a suspect in the October 7, fatal shooting of Hakim Ward, 28, of Richland. Investigators say the crime took place in the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard,
