What do you do when the traffic lights go out? Don’t speed through them, officer warns

An Ohio police officer reminds motorists not to treat malfunctioning traffic lights as a green light. Instead, use caution and treat the intersection like a four-way stop.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.

A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep was rescued by wildlife personnel in Maharashtra, India. This video, which Animal rescue organization Wildlife SOS shared on October 6, shows how rescuers lowered a ladder to help the female leopard out.

Kennewick Police detectives named Devan Thompson, 31, of Everett as a suspect in the October 7, fatal shooting of Hakim Ward, 28, of Richland. Investigators say the crime took place in the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard,

