Chiawana Riverhawks take down the Richland Bombers

Chiawana Riverhawks take down the Richland Bombers on Friday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco for the first game of the season.
By
Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

National

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service