What do you think of when you see the word ‘news’? Many say ‘fake’
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.