What do you think of when you see the word ‘news’? Many say ‘fake’

A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

