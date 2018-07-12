Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.
Archival footage shows two steam locomotives being destroyed when they crash into each other at the 1913 California State fair. The crash was staged for the enjoyment of the gathered crowd using locomotives that were ready for the scrap heap.
In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
President Trump accused fellow NATO ally Germany of being "captive to Russia" because of the payments it makes to Moscow for energy. Trump said the payments make it harder for the U.S. to defend Germany from Russia.