Pope Francis condemns conflict during celebration of Easter

Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass for the resurrection of Jesus Christ and offered the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) blessing from St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday.

Only 200 people were allowed to attend the services because of the coronavirus restrictions and to prevent infection.

Before the pandemic, Easter Mass was usually held in St. Peter's Square in front of tens of thousands of pilgrims.

This year, Francis held the services in St. Peter's Basilica, as he did last year. It was also streamed online.

Easter is the most important feast of the year for devout Christians. The week leading up to Easter Sunday includes many different services that mark the final days of Jesus' life before his crucifixion.

Already in the previous days, only between 100 and 200 faithful were admitted to the services.

With the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing, the pope remits for the faithful the punishment for their sins if they have already redeemed them beforehand, through confession and prayer.

The blessing is usually given at Easter and Christmas, and when a new pope has been elected.

Pope Francis noted that the Easter celebration was in the face of the complex reality of armed conflict, severe social and economic crises, and the ongoing pandemic.

"The Easter message does not offer us a mirage or reveal a magic formula. It does not point to an escape from the difficult situation we are experiencing," he said.

He also commented on the pandemic's disproportionate impact on the poor in particular.

And he condemned the continuation of armed conflict, and the strengthening of military arsenals, calling these a "scandal."

He spoke of the pandemic, saying: "The risen Christ is hope for all who continue to suffer from the pandemic, both the sick and those who have lost a loved one. May the Lord give them comfort and sustain the valiant efforts of doctors and nurses."

He said vaccines were essential and that everyone, particularly the vulnerable, should receive care.

He urged the entire international community, "in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries."

He also had words of comfort for those who had lost their jobs or were experiencing "economic difficulties and lack adequate social protection," saying he hoped public authorities would support those in need.

The pope spoke in support of young people suffering from restrictions around the world, particularly in Myanmar.

And he said he hoped the "light of the risen Jesus be a source of rebirth for migrants fleeing from war and extreme poverty."

He expressed support for those who are suffering in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Libya, and for those in the Middle East, in Africa and in Russia and Ukraine and other parts of the world whose lives are affected by poverty and conflict. "The poor of every kind must begin once more to hope,” he said.

He noted that April 4 marks International Awareness Day of "anti-personnel land mines, insidious and horrible devices that kill or maim many innocent people each year and prevent humanity from 'walking together on the paths of life without fearing the threat of destruction and death!'" he said, citing former pope John Paul II.

"How much better our world would be without these instruments of death," Pope Francis said.

"There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world," he said.

The pope also commented that many were celebrating Easter under severe restrictions and prayed these would soon be lifted.

In Italy, strict contact and travel restrictions are currently in place, with the whole country declared a red zone between April 3 and 5 as the government seeks to prevent visits and the spread of the virus.

Italy, with a population of 60 million, has recorded 110,000 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.