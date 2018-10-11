Watch the hustle and bustle of a California wine grape harvest

Workers harvest pinot noir grapes at Talley Vineyards in Arroyo Grande, California, on a recent October morning as the Autumn grape harvest kicks into full swing.
By
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Food & Wine

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

How to handle food safely to prevent illness

Living

How to handle food safely to prevent illness

Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service