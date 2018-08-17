Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections

Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.
By
USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

Food & Wine

USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h