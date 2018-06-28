Here's what bartenders do to keep you from overdrinking

Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h