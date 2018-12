Disguised as the mascot, Air Force dad surprises twin daughters during halftime

December 17, 2018

Anthony Pasco, a member of U.S. Air Force, surprises his twin daughters, Zoe and A'nina Pasco, during their halftime cheerleading performance at Durant Road Middle School by disguising himself as the school's dolphin mascot on Monday, Dec. 17.